Sarepta (SRPT) CEO Gives CMO Role to Former Amgen (AMGN)-Regeneron (REGN) Alum

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of unique RNA-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases, today announced the appointment of Catherine Stehman-Breen, M.D., M.S., as chief medical officer.



Dr. Stehman-Breen joins Sarepta after having served as vice president, clinical development and regulatory affairs at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals since 2015, initially as head, pain therapeutic area, and subsequently as head, clinical project management and operations. From 2003 to 2015, she held senior leadership roles at Amgen including vice president, global development, leading the neuroscience, nephrology and bone therapeutic areas.

“I deeply admire Sarepta’s profound commitment to improving the lives of boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and the exciting and innovative PMO and PPMO platform that is being harnessed to achieve this goal,” said Dr. Stehman-Breen. “I am excited to join the company at a time when it is rapidly building and look forward to working closely with the internal team and external collaborators as we seek to develop and commercialize novel therapies that address this significant unmet medical need.”

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Stehman-Breen join Sarepta and our mission to develop treatments for boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy,” said Edward Kaye, Sarepta’s chief executive officer. “Her extensive experience in global development, clinical operations and research across multiple therapeutic areas, at leading biopharmaceutical companies, positions her well to lead our medical teams and rapidly advance our RNA-targeted platforms and gene therapy programs.”

Dr. Stehman-Breen earned her M.D. from the University of Chicago in 1990. She conducted her residency and fellowship training at the University of Washington, where she also received a Master of Science degree in Epidemiology in 1996. Dr. Stehman-Breen spent six years as a faculty member in the Division of Nephrology at the University of Washington from 1997 to 2003, where her primary responsibilities included managing the Clinical Research Training Program and the development of the Epidemiology and Clinical Trials Research Program. Her research focused on bone and cardiovascular disease in kidney disease patients. Dr. Stehman-Breen was also active in a variety of national programs including serving as the Chair for USRDS NIDDK External Expert Panel and a reviewer for several journals.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of unique RNA-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The Company is primarily focused on rapidly advancing the development of its potentially disease-modifying Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) drug candidates. For more information, please visit us at www.sarepta.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “may,” “intends,” “prepares,” “looks,” “potential,” “possible” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to Sarepta’s commitment to improving the lives of boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and harnessing its PMO and PPMO platform to achieve this goal; Sarepta rapidly building and seeking to develop and commercialize novel therapies that address this significant unmet need; and Dr. Stehman-Breen being well positioned to lead Sarepta’s medical teams and rapidly advance its RNA-targeted platforms and gene therapy programs.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Sarepta’s control. Actual results could materially differ from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Known risk factors include the following: we may not be able to successfully harness our PMO and PPMO platforms to achieve our goals; we may not be able to develop and commercialize additional novel therapies that address DMD or rapidly advance our RNA-targeted platforms and gene therapy programs; we may not be able to complete clinical trials required by the FDA for approval of our product candidates; the results of our ongoing research and development efforts and clinical trials for our product candidates may not be positive or consistent with prior results or demonstrate a safe treatment benefit; we may not be able to execute on our business plans, including meeting our expected or planned regulatory milestones and timelines, clinical development plans, bringing our product(s) to U.S. and ex-U.S. markets for various reasons including possible limitations of Company financial and other resources, manufacturing limitations that may not be anticipated or resolved for in a timely manner, and regulatory, court or agency decisions, such as decisions by the United States Patent and Trademark Office with respect to patents that cover our product candidates; and those risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Sarepta’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and Sarepta’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as other SEC filings made by the Company which you are encouraged to review.

Any of the foregoing risks could materially and adversely affect the Company’s business, results of operations and the trading price of Sarepta’s common stock. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sarepta does not undertake any obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements based on events or circumstances after the date hereof, except to the extent required by applicable law or SEC rules.

Internet Posting of Information

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.

Media and Investors: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052 iestepan@sarepta.com or W2O Group Brian Reid, 212-257-6725 breid@w2ogroup.com