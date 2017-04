Massive $1.2 Billion Biotech Center in New York Will Create Thousands of New Jobs

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. -- Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Board of Legislators Chairman Michael Kaplowitz announced Monday that Westchester County is moving forward with plans to build a major bioscience and technology center on vacant land next to the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.In announcing a long-term lease between Westchester County and Fareri Associates, the agreement paves the way for developing a 3 million-square-foot, mixed-use, biotechnology complex on 80 acres of property.Called the Westchester BioScience & Technology Center, the new development will include $1.2 billion in private sector investments and promises to create thousands of jobs and millions in tax revenues and rent for the county.