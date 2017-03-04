Poxel SAS To Present New Imeglimin Data At The 9th Scientific Meeting Of The Asian Association For The Study Of Diabetes In Japan

LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--POXEL SA (Euronext – POXEL - FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development of innovative drugs to treat metabolic
diseases, including type 2 diabetes, announced today that two Imeglimin
abstracts have been accepted for oral presentations at the Asian
Association for the Study of Diabetes, which is being held in
conjunction with the 60th Annual Meeting of The Japan
Diabetes Society. The meeting will be held on May 19-20, 2017 at the
Nagoya Congress Center in Nagoya, Japan.
Imeglimin Oral Presentation Information
Title: “Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of Imeglimin
in Healthy Japanese Subjects”
Session Name: Clinical
Science 1
Date, Time & Location: May 19, 2017, 8:00-9:00
am, Venue: Room 6, Nagoya Congress Center Building 1, 4F Reception Hall
(West)
Title: “Imeglimin Increases Insulin Secretion in Response to
Glucose as a Unique Mechanism of Action Depending on NAD Synthesis”
Session
Name: Basic Science 2 – Insulin Resistance and Adipocyte Biology
Date,
Time & Location: May 20, 2017, 3:50-5:20 pm, Venue: Room 6,
Nagoya Congress Center Building 1, 4F Reception Hall (West)
Poxel will announce the results through a press release after the
presentation.
About Imeglimin
Imeglimin is the first clinical candidate in
a new chemical class of oral agents called the Glimins. Imeglimin has a
unique mechanism of action (MOA) that targets mitochondrial
bioenergetics. Imeglimin acts on the three main target organs involved
in glucose homeostasis: the liver, muscle, and the pancreas. This MOA
has the potential for glucose lowering benefits, as well as the
potential to prevent endothelial dysfunction, which can provide
protective effects on micro- and macro-vascular defects induced by
diabetes. The additional protective effect on beta-cell survival and
function may lead to a delay in disease progression. This unique mode of
action compared to existing treatments for type 2 diabetes makes
Imeglimin a prime candidate in all stages of the current anti-diabetic
treatment paradigm, including monotherapy or as an add-on to other
glucose lowering therapies for the treatment of patients with type 2
diabetes.
About Poxel SA
Poxel uses its development expertise in
metabolism to advance a pipeline of drug candidates focused on the
treatment of metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes. We have
successfully completed our Phase 2 clinical program for our
first-in-class lead product, Imeglimin, which targets mitochondrial
dysfunction, in the U.S. and EU and have fully enrolled a Phase 2b
clinical study in Japan. Our second program, PXL770, a direct AMPK
activator, is in Phase 1 development. We intend to generate further
growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development.
(Euronext: POXEL, www.poxel.com)