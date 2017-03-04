Poxel SAS To Present New Imeglimin Data At The 9th Scientific Meeting Of The Asian Association For The Study Of Diabetes In Japan

LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--POXEL SA (Euronext – POXEL - FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative drugs to treat metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, announced today that two Imeglimin abstracts have been accepted for oral presentations at the Asian Association for the Study of Diabetes, which is being held in conjunction with the 60th Annual Meeting of The Japan Diabetes Society. The meeting will be held on May 19-20, 2017 at the Nagoya Congress Center in Nagoya, Japan.

Title: “Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of Imeglimin in Healthy Japanese Subjects”

Session Name: Clinical Science 1

Date, Time & Location: May 19, 2017, 8:00-9:00 am, Venue: Room 6, Nagoya Congress Center Building 1, 4F Reception Hall (West)

Title: “Imeglimin Increases Insulin Secretion in Response to Glucose as a Unique Mechanism of Action Depending on NAD Synthesis”

Session Name: Basic Science 2 – Insulin Resistance and Adipocyte Biology

Date, Time & Location: May 20, 2017, 3:50-5:20 pm, Venue: Room 6, Nagoya Congress Center Building 1, 4F Reception Hall (West)

Poxel will announce the results through a press release after the presentation.

About Imeglimin

Imeglimin is the first clinical candidate in a new chemical class of oral agents called the Glimins. Imeglimin has a unique mechanism of action (MOA) that targets mitochondrial bioenergetics. Imeglimin acts on the three main target organs involved in glucose homeostasis: the liver, muscle, and the pancreas. This MOA has the potential for glucose lowering benefits, as well as the potential to prevent endothelial dysfunction, which can provide protective effects on micro- and macro-vascular defects induced by diabetes. The additional protective effect on beta-cell survival and function may lead to a delay in disease progression. This unique mode of action compared to existing treatments for type 2 diabetes makes Imeglimin a prime candidate in all stages of the current anti-diabetic treatment paradigm, including monotherapy or as an add-on to other glucose lowering therapies for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes.

About Poxel SA

Poxel uses its development expertise in metabolism to advance a pipeline of drug candidates focused on the treatment of metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes. We have successfully completed our Phase 2 clinical program for our first-in-class lead product, Imeglimin, which targets mitochondrial dysfunction, in the U.S. and EU and have fully enrolled a Phase 2b clinical study in Japan. Our second program, PXL770, a direct AMPK activator, is in Phase 1 development. We intend to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. (Euronext: POXEL, www.poxel.com)