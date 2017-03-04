Cardiovascular Systems Ducks a Class-Action Kickbacks Suit

|
4/3/2017 7:22:37 AM
Cardiovascular Systems escaped a purported class-action lawsuit brought over allegations that it ran an off-label promotion and kickbacks scheme, but the reprieve could be short-lived because the case was dismissed without prejudice.
St. Paul, Minn.-based CSI paid $8 million to settle a federal False Claims Act suit in July 2016 that accused CSI of inducing physicians to use its products by offering free, all-expense-paid training programs “followed by explicit demands by CSI employees that attendees use CSI products on future patients,” giving away product for free, 3rd-party referral channel marketing, and “sham Speaker Bureau payments for high-prescribers and others whom CSI sought to cultivate,” according to the complaint.
