 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Cardiovascular Systems Ducks a Class-Action Kickbacks Suit



4/3/2017 7:22:37 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Cardiovascular Systems escaped a purported class-action lawsuit brought over allegations that it ran an off-label promotion and kickbacks scheme, but the reprieve could be short-lived because the case was dismissed without prejudice.

St. Paul, Minn.-based CSI paid $8 million to settle a federal False Claims Act suit in July 2016 that accused CSI of inducing physicians to use its products by offering free, all-expense-paid training programs “followed by explicit demands by CSI employees that attendees use CSI products on future patients,” giving away product for free, 3rd-party referral channel marketing, and “sham Speaker Bureau payments for high-prescribers and others whom CSI sought to cultivate,” according to the complaint.

Read at MassDevice


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 