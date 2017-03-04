 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why Boston Scientific (BSX) Could be Eyeing This Canadian Mitral Valve Maker



4/3/2017 7:16:06 AM

Boston Scientific is a potential acquirer for mitral valve maker Neovasc (NSDQ:NVCN), according to JMP Securities analyst John Gillings, after agreeing to a $435 million deal for aortic valve maker Symetis that doesn’t include its Middle Peak Medical mitral valve assets.

Although the all-cash Symetis deal adds the market-ready Acurate transcatheter aortic valve implant to Boston Scientific’s structural heart portfolio, interventional cardiology president Kevin Ballinger told analysts during a conference call that the Middle Peak assets don’t fit in with its other programs.

“We currently have other investments in the mitral field,” Ballinger said. “We’re comfortable with other investment areas we have and Middle Peak won’t be part of the process here.”

