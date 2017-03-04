Mylan (MYL) Expands EpiPen Recall to the U.S.

HERTFORDSHIRE, England and PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ, TASE: MYL) today announced that Meridian Medical Technologies, a Pfizer company and Mylan's manufacturing partner for EpiPen® Auto-Injector, has expanded a voluntary recall of select lots of EpiPen (epinephrine injection, USP) and EpiPen Jr® (epinephrine injection, USP) Auto-Injectors to now include additional lots distributed in the U.S. and other markets in consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This recall is being conducted as a result of the receipt of two previously disclosed reports outside of the U.S. of failure to activate the device due to a potential defect in a supplier component. The potential defect could make the device difficult to activate in an emergency (failure to activate or increased force needed to activate) and have significant health consequences for a patient experiencing a life-threatening allergic reaction (anaphylaxis). Both reports are related to the single lot that was previously recalled. The incidence of the defect is extremely rare and testing and analysis across the potentially impacted lots has not identified any units with a defect. However, the recall is being expanded to include additional lots as a precautionary measure out of an abundance of caution.

The recalled product was manufactured by Meridian Medical Technologies, a Pfizer company, and distributed by Mylan Specialty between December 2015 and July 2016. The expanded voluntary recall is being initiated in the U.S. and also will extend to additional markets in Europe, Asia, North and South America.

The recall impacts the 0.3 mg and 0.15 mg strengths of EpiPen Auto-Injector. None of the recalled lots include the authorized generic for EpiPen Auto-Injector, which is also manufactured by Meridian Medical Technologies.

U.S. Impacted Lots:

Product/Dosage NDC Number Lot Number Expiration Date EpiPen Jr 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 5GN767 April 2017 EpiPen Jr 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 5GN773 April 2017 EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 5GM631 April 2017 EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 5GM640 May 2017 EpiPen Jr 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 6GN215 September 2017 EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM082 September 2017 EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM072 September 2017 EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM081 September 2017 EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM088 October 2017 EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM199 October 2017 EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM091 October 2017 EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM198 October 2017 EpiPen 2-pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM087 October 2017

Mylan is committed to replacing recalled devices at no cost and Mylan would like to reassure patients that there will be no additional replacement-related financial burden to them as a result of this recall. Patients, customers and distributors are being notified and should refer to Mylan.com/EpiPenRecall for updates on product return and replacement instructions. We are asking patients to keep their existing product until their replacement product can be secured.

Patients may receive either EpiPen Auto-Injector or the authorized generic for EpiPen Auto-Injector at the pharmacy as a replacement based on availability. The authorized generic has the exact same drug formulation, has the exact same operating instructions and is therapeutically equivalent to EpiPen Auto Injector, and may be substituted for EpiPen Auto Injector.

It is important that patients continue to carry their current EpiPen Auto-Injector until they receive a replacement device.

To return your product please contact Stericycle at 877-650-3494. If you have any additional questions regarding this recall, please contact Mylan Customer Relations at 800-796-9526 or customer.service@mylan.com.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

This voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of FDA.

Epinephrine is the first-line treatment for a life-threatening allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) and access to this product is critical in the event of an emergency. Delays in epinephrine administration have been associated with negative health consequences.

More information about the risks and benefits of EpiPen® Auto-Injector can be found at EpiPen.com.

Please see the full Prescribing Information and Patient Information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include statements, among others, that select lots of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr Auto-Injectors will be recalled; that the recall will extend to locations outside the U.S., including additional markets in Europe, Asia, and North and South America; that Mylan is committed to replacing recalled devices at no cost and that patients will experience no additional replacement-related financial burden to them as a result of this recall. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the effect of any additional recalls of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr® Auto-Injectors; any changes in or difficulties with Mylan's or its partners' ability to develop, manufacture, and commercialize EpiPen and EpiPen Jr® Auto-Injectors or the authorized generic for EpiPen Auto-Injector; the effect of any changes in Mylan's or its partners' customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns; other changes in third-party relationships; the impact of competition; changes in the economic and financial conditions of the businesses of Mylan or its partners; the scope, timing, and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings and the impact of any such proceedings on Mylan's or its partners' business; any regulatory, legal, or other impediments to Mylan's or its partners' ability to bring products to market; actions and decisions of healthcare and pharmaceutical regulators, and changes in healthcare and pharmaceutical laws and regulations, in the United States and abroad; Mylan's and its partners' ability to protect intellectual property and preserve intellectual property rights; risks associated with international operations; other uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management; and the other risks detailed in Mylan's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mylan undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

