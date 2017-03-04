Investors Sigh With Relief as Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)'s Immunotherapy Combo Extends Survival in Melanoma Patients

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol-Myers
Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) today announced the first overall survival
(OS) data from the Phase 3 CheckMate -067 clinical trial. With a minimum
follow-up of 28 months, the median OS had not yet been reached in either
of the two Opdivo treatment groups and was 20 months for the Yervoy
monotherapy group (95% CI: 17.1-24.6). Opdivo in combination
with Yervoy and as a monotherapy reduced the risk of death 45%
[hazard ratio (HR) 0.55; 95% CI: 0.42-0.72; P<0.0001] and 37% (HR 0.63;
95% CI: 0.48-0.81; P<0.0001), respectively, compared with Yervoy
alone. The two-year OS rates were 64% for the Opdivo plus
Yervoy combination, 59% for Opdivo alone and 45% for Yervoy
alone. Results will be presented today in the press program and an oral
presentation during the Update, Novel Indication, and New
Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials session from 3:35 to 3:50 p.m. ET
(Late-Breaking Abstract CT075) at the American Association for Cancer
Research Meeting 2017 in Washington, D.C.
“This first disclosure of overall survival data from CheckMate -067
helps to advance our understanding of the potential longer term benefits
of Opdivo in combination with Yervoy in advanced melanoma,
a cancer that historically has been difficult-to-treat”
The updated safety data reported in this new analysis were consistent
with previously reported experience, with no cumulative toxicity noted
or new safety signals identified. Grade 3/4 treatment-related adverse
events occurred in 58%, 21%, and 28% of the combination, Opdivo
alone and Yervoy alone groups, respectively.
“It is encouraging to see such positive data from this trial, which
further supports the scientific rationale to combine Immuno-Oncology
agents as a potential treatment option for this aggressive form of
melanoma. These CheckMate -067 survival data bolster our understanding
of potential ways to combat untreated advanced melanoma and ultimately
advance cancer care for patients,” said James Larkin, Ph.D., FRCP,
Consultant Medical Oncologist, Department of Medical Oncology, The Royal
Marsden.
The proportion of patients experiencing complete responses (CR) compared
to a previous 18 month follow-up analysis increased in the combination
group to 17.2% from 12.1%, in the Opdivo alone group to 14.9%
from 9.8%, and in the Yervoy alone group to 4.4% from 2.2%.
Progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rates (ORR) from
updated analyses were both consistent with previous reports. The risk of
disease progression was significantly reduced for both the combination
and Opdivo monotherapy groups, 58% (HR 0.42; 95% CI: 0.34-0.51)
and 46% (HR 0.54; 95% CI: 0.45-0.66), respectively, compared to Yervoy
alone. The ORR for the two Opdivo groups, in combination and
alone, and the Yervoy alone group was, respectively, 58.9% (95%
CI: 53.3-64.4), 44.65% (95% CI: 39.1-50.3) and 19.0% (95% CI: 14.9-23.8).
“This first disclosure of overall survival data from CheckMate -067
helps to advance our understanding of the potential longer term benefits
of Opdivo in combination with Yervoy in advanced melanoma,
a cancer that historically has been difficult-to-treat,” said Vicki
Goodman, M.D., development lead, Melanoma and Genitourinary Cancers,
Bristol-Myers Squibb.
About CheckMate -067
CheckMate -067 is a Phase 3, double-blind, randomized trial that
evaluated the combination of Opdivo plus Yervoy or Opdivo
monotherapy versus Yervoy monotherapy in 945 patients with
previously untreated advanced melanoma. Patients in the combination
group (n=314) received Opdivo 1 mg/kg plus Yervoy 3 mg/kg
(Q3W) for four doses followed by Opdivo 3 mg/kg every two weeks
(Q2W). Patients in the Opdivo monotherapy group (n=316) received Opdivo
3 mg/kg Q2W plus placebo. Patients in the Yervoy monotherapy
group (n=315) received Yervoy 3 mg/kg every three weeks for four
doses plus placebo. Patients were treated until progression or
unacceptable toxic effects. OS and PFS were co-primary endpoints for the
trial. Secondary endpoints included ORR, efficacy by tumor PD-L1
expression level and safety.
The Opdivo plus Yervoy combination and Opdivo
monotherapy provided OS benefits across clinically relevant subgroups of
patients versus Yervoy alone. Specifically, in patients with BRAF
mutations, the combination reduced the risk of death 57% (HR 0.43; 95%
CI: 0.28-0.66) and Opdivo monotherapy reduced the risk of death
40% (HR 0.60; 95% CI: 0.40-0.89) compared to Yervoy alone. In
patients without BRAF mutations (Wild-type patients), the combination
reduced the risk of death 38% (HR 0.62; 95% CI: 0.48-0.80) and Opdivo
monotherapy reduced the risk of death 36% (HR 0.64; 95% CI: 0.49-0.83)
compared to Yervoy alone. In patients with PD-L1 expression =5%, Opdivo
in combination with Yervoy and Opdivo monotherapy resulted
in a 40% (HR 0.60; 95% CI: 0.36-1.00) and 44% (HR 0.56; 95% CI:
0.34-0.90) reduction in risk of death, respectively, compared to Yervoy
alone. In patients with PD-L1 expression <5%, the combination and Opdivo
monotherapy resulted in a 45% (HR 0.55; 95% CI: 0.42-0.72) and a 35% (HR
0.65; 95% CI: 0.50-0.84) reduction in risk of death, respectively,
compared to Yervoy alone.
The trial was not designed to statistically compare the two Opdivo groups.
However, descriptive analyses found the combination treatment provided a
relative reduction in the risk of death of 12% (HR 0.88; 95% CI:
0.69-1.12) when compared with Opdivo alone and reduced the risk
of death for patients expressing PD-L1 <1% by 26% (HR 0.74; 95% CI:
0.52-1.06) and PD-L1 <5% by 16% (HR 0.84; 95% CI: 0.63-1.12) when
compared to Opdivo alone. Survival between the two Opdivo
containing groups was similar in patients expressing PD-L1 =1% (HR 1.03;
95% CI: 0.72-1.48) and PD-L1 =5% (HR 1.05; 95% CI: 0.61-1.83).
About Metastatic Melanoma
Melanoma is a form of skin cancer characterized by the uncontrolled
growth of pigment-producing cells (melanocytes) located in the skin.
Metastatic melanoma is the deadliest form of the disease and occurs when
cancer spreads beyond the surface of the skin to other organs. The
incidence of melanoma has been increasing steadily for the last 30
years. In the United States, 87,000 new diagnoses of melanoma and more
than 9,700 related deaths are estimated for 2017. Globally, the World
Health Organization estimates that by 2035, melanoma incidence will
reach 388,262, with 98,288 related deaths. Melanoma is mostly curable
when treated in its early stages. However, patients in the United States
diagnosed with advanced melanoma classified as Stage IV historically
have a five-year survival rate of 15% to 20% and 10-year survival of
about 10% to 15%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb & Immuno-Oncology:
Advancing Oncology Research
At Bristol-Myers Squibb, patients are at the center of everything we do.
Our vision for the future of cancer care is focused on researching and
developing transformational Immuno-Oncology (I-O) medicines that will
raise survival expectations in hard-to-treat cancers and will change the
way patients live with cancer.
We are leading the scientific understanding of I-O through our extensive
portfolio of investigational and approved agents, including the first
combination of two I-O agents in metastatic melanoma, and our
differentiated clinical development program, which is studying broad
patient populations across more than 35 types of cancers with 13
clinical-stage molecules designed to target different immune system
pathways. Our deep expertise and innovative clinical trial designs
uniquely position us to advance the science of combinations across
multiple tumors and potentially deliver the next wave of I-O combination
regimens with a sense of urgency. We also continue to pioneer research
that will help facilitate a deeper understanding of the role of immune
biomarkers and inform which patients will benefit most from I-O
therapies.
We understand making the promise of I-O a reality for the many patients
who may benefit from these therapies requires not only innovation on our
part but also close collaboration with leading experts in the field. Our
partnerships with academia, government, advocacy and biotech companies
support our collective goal of providing new treatment options to
advance the standards of clinical practice.
About Opdivo
Opdivo is a programmed death-1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint inhibitor
that is designed to uniquely harness the body’s own immune system to
help restore anti-tumor immune response. By harnessing the body’s own
immune system to fight cancer, Opdivo has become an important
treatment option across multiple cancers.
Opdivo’s leading global development program is based on
Bristol-Myers Squibb’s scientific expertise in the field of
Immuno-Oncology and includes a broad range of clinical trials across all
phases, including Phase 3, in a variety of tumor types. To date, the
Opdivo clinical development program has enrolled more than 25,000
patients. The Opdivo trials have contributed to gaining a deeper
understanding of the potential role of biomarkers in patient care,
particularly regarding how patients may benefit from Opdivo across
the continuum of PD-L1 expression.
In July 2014, Opdivo was the first PD-1 immune checkpoint
inhibitor to receive regulatory approval anywhere in the world. Opdivo
is currently approved in more than 60 countries, including the United
States, the European Union and Japan. In October 2015, the company’s
Opdivo and Yervoy combination regimen was the first
Immuno-Oncology combination to receive regulatory approval for the
treatment of metastatic melanoma and is currently approved in more than
50 countries, including the United States and the European Union.
U.S. FDA-APPROVED INDICATIONS FOR OPDIVO®
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) as a single agent is indicated for the
treatment of patients with BRAF V600 mutation-positive unresectable or
metastatic melanoma. This indication is approved under accelerated
approval based on progression-free survival. Continued approval for this
indication may be contingent upon verification and description of
clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) as a single agent is indicated for the
treatment of patients with BRAF V600 wild-type unresectable or
metastatic melanoma.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with YERVOY®
(ipilimumab), is indicated for the treatment of patients with
unresectable or metastatic melanoma. This indication is approved under
accelerated approval based on progression-free survival. Continued
approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and
description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with
progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR
or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on
FDA-approved therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving OPDIVO.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have received
prior anti-angiogenic therapy.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) that has relapsed or
progressed after autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
(HSCT) and post-transplantation brentuximab vedotin. This indication is
approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate.
Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon
verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the
head and neck (SCCHN) with disease progression on or after
platinum-based therapy.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who
have disease progression during or following platinum-containing
chemotherapy or have disease progression within 12 months of neoadjuvant
or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy. This
indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor
response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this
indication may be contingent upon verification and description of
clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
WARNING: IMMUNE-MEDIATED ADVERSE REACTIONS
YERVOY can result in severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse
reactions. These immune-mediated reactions may involve any organ system;
however, the most common severe immune-mediated adverse reactions are
enterocolitis, hepatitis, dermatitis (including toxic epidermal
necrolysis), neuropathy, and endocrinopathy. The majority of these
immune-mediated reactions initially manifested during treatment;
however, a minority occurred weeks to months after discontinuation of
YERVOY.
Assess patients for signs and symptoms of enterocolitis, dermatitis,
neuropathy, and endocrinopathy and evaluate clinical chemistries
including liver function tests (LFTs), adrenocorticotropic hormone
(ACTH) level, and thyroid function tests at baseline and before each
dose.
Permanently discontinue YERVOY and initiate systemic high-dose
corticosteroid therapy for severe immune-mediated reactions.
Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis. Fatal cases have been
reported. Monitor patients for signs with radiographic imaging and for
symptoms of pneumonitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or more
severe pneumonitis. Permanently discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 and
withhold until resolution for Grade 2. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, fatal cases of immune-mediated pneumonitis have occurred.
Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.1% (61/1994) of patients. In
patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated pneumonitis
occurred in 6% (25/407) of patients.
In Checkmate 205 and 039, pneumonitis, including interstitial lung
disease, occurred in 4.9% (13/263) of patients receiving OPDIVO.
Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.4% (9/263) of patients
receiving OPDIVO: Grade 3 (n=1) and Grade 2 (n=8).
Immune-Mediated Colitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated colitis. Monitor patients for signs and
symptoms of colitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 (of more
than 5 days duration), 3, or 4 colitis. Withhold OPDIVO monotherapy for
Grade 2 or 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 or recurrent
colitis upon re-initiation of OPDIVO. When administered with YERVOY,
withhold OPDIVO and YERVOY for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue for
Grade 3 or 4 or recurrent colitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, immune-mediated colitis occurred in 2.9% (58/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated
colitis occurred in 26% (107/407) of patients including three fatal
cases.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal (diarrhea of =7 stools above baseline, fever, ileus, peritoneal
signs; Grade 3-5) immune-mediated enterocolitis occurred in 34 (7%)
patients. Across all YERVOY-treated patients in that study (n=511), 5
(1%) developed intestinal perforation, 4 (0.8%) died as a result of
complications, and 26 (5%) were hospitalized for severe enterocolitis.
Immune-Mediated Hepatitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. Monitor patients for
abnormal liver tests prior to and periodically during treatment.
Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater transaminase
elevations. Withhold for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue for Grade 3
or 4 immune-mediated hepatitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 1.8% (35/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated
hepatitis occurred in 13% (51/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal hepatotoxicity (AST or ALT elevations >5x the ULN or total
bilirubin elevations >3x the ULN; Grade 3-5) occurred in 8 (2%)
patients, with fatal hepatic failure in 0.2% and hospitalization in 0.4%.
Immune-Mediated Neuropathies
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, 1 case of fatal
Guillain-Barré syndrome and 1 case of severe (Grade 3) peripheral motor
neuropathy were reported.
Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis, immune-mediated adrenal
insufficiency, autoimmune thyroid disorders, and Type 1 diabetes
mellitus. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of hypophysitis, signs
and symptoms of adrenal insufficiency, thyroid function prior to and
periodically during treatment, and hyperglycemia. Administer hormone
replacement as clinically indicated and corticosteroids for Grade 2 or
greater hypophysitis. Withhold for Grade 2 or 3 and permanently
discontinue for Grade 4 hypophysitis. Administer corticosteroids for
Grade 3 or 4 adrenal insufficiency. Withhold for Grade 2 and permanently
discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 adrenal insufficiency. Administer
hormone-replacement therapy for hypothyroidism. Initiate medical
management for control of hyperthyroidism. Withhold OPDIVO for Grade 3
and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 hyperglycemia.
In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, hypophysitis occurred in 0.6%
(12/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
hypophysitis occurred in 9% (36/407) of patients. In patients receiving
OPDIVO monotherapy, adrenal insufficiency occurred in 1% (20/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, adrenal
insufficiency occurred in 5% (21/407) of patients. In patients receiving
OPDIVO monotherapy, hypothyroidism or thyroiditis resulting in
hypothyroidism occurred in 9% (171/1994) of patients. Hyperthyroidism
occurred in 2.7% (54/1994) of patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy. In
patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, hypothyroidism or thyroiditis
resulting in hypothyroidism occurred in 22% (89/407) of patients.
Hyperthyroidism occurred in 8% (34/407) of patients receiving OPDIVO
with YERVOY. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, diabetes occurred
in 0.9% (17/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
diabetes occurred in 1.5% (6/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe to
life-threatening immune-mediated endocrinopathies (requiring
hospitalization, urgent medical intervention, or interfering with
activities of daily living; Grade 3-4) occurred in 9 (1.8%) patients.
All 9 patients had hypopituitarism, and some had additional concomitant
endocrinopathies such as adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and
hypothyroidism. 6 of the 9 patients were hospitalized for severe
endocrinopathies.
Immune-Mediated Nephritis and Renal Dysfunction
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated nephritis. Monitor patients for
elevated serum creatinine prior to and periodically during treatment.
Administer corticosteroids for Grades 2-4 increased serum creatinine.
Withhold OPDIVO for Grade 2 or 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4
increased serum creatinine. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy,
immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 1.2%
(23/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 2.2% (9/407)
of patients.
Immune-Mediated Skin Adverse Reactions and Dermatitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated rash, including Stevens-Johnson
syndrome (SJS) and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), some cases with
fatal outcome. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 3 or 4 rash.
Withhold for Grade 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 rash. For
symptoms or signs of SJS or TEN, withhold OPDIVO and refer the patient
for specialized care for assessment and treatment; if confirmed,
permanently discontinue. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy,
immune-mediated rash occurred in 9% (171/1994) of patients. In patients
receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated rash occurred in 22.6%
(92/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal immune-mediated dermatitis (eg, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, toxic
epidermal necrolysis, or rash complicated by full thickness dermal
ulceration, or necrotic, bullous, or hemorrhagic manifestations; Grade
3-5) occurred in 13 (2.5%) patients. 1 (0.2%) patient died as a result
of toxic epidermal necrolysis. 1 additional patient required
hospitalization for severe dermatitis.
Immune-Mediated Encephalitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated encephalitis. Evaluation of patients
with neurologic symptoms may include, but not be limited to,
consultation with a neurologist, brain MRI, and lumbar puncture.
Withhold OPDIVO in patients with new-onset moderate to severe neurologic
signs or symptoms and evaluate to rule out other causes. If other
etiologies are ruled out, administer corticosteroids and permanently
discontinue OPDIVO for immune-mediated encephalitis. In patients
receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, encephalitis occurred in 0.2% (3/1994) of
patients. Fatal limbic encephalitis occurred in one patient after 7.2
months of exposure despite discontinuation of OPDIVO and administration
of corticosteroids. Encephalitis occurred in one patient receiving
OPDIVO with YERVOY (0.2%) after 1.7 months of exposure.
Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions
Based on the severity of adverse reaction, permanently discontinue or
withhold treatment, administer high-dose corticosteroids, and, if
appropriate, initiate hormone-replacement therapy. Across clinical
trials of OPDIVO the following clinically significant immune-mediated
adverse reactions occurred in <1.0% of patients receiving OPDIVO:
uveitis, iritis, pancreatitis, facial and abducens nerve paresis,
demyelination, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune neuropathy,
Guillain-Barré syndrome, hypopituitarism, systemic inflammatory response
syndrome, gastritis, duodenitis, sarcoidosis, histiocytic necrotizing
lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), myositis, myocarditis,
rhabdomyolysis, motor dysfunction, vasculitis, and myasthenic syndrome.
Infusion Reactions
OPDIVO can cause severe infusion reactions, which have been reported in
<1.0% of patients in clinical trials. Discontinue OPDIVO in patients
with Grade 3 or 4 infusion reactions. Interrupt or slow the rate of
infusion in patients with Grade 1 or 2. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, infusion-related reactions occurred in 6.4% (127/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, infusion-related
reactions occurred in 2.5% (10/407) of patients.
Complications of Allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO
Complications, including fatal events, occurred in patients who received
allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO. Outcomes were evaluated in 17 patients
from Checkmate 205 and 039, who underwent allogeneic HSCT after
discontinuing OPDIVO (15 with reduced-intensity conditioning, 2 with
myeloablative conditioning). Thirty-five percent (6/17) of patients died
from complications of allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO. Five deaths occurred
in the setting of severe or refractory GVHD. Grade 3 or higher acute
GVHD was reported in 29% (5/17) of patients. Hyperacute GVHD was
reported in 20% (n=2) of patients. A steroid-requiring febrile syndrome,
without an identified infectious cause, was reported in 35% (n=6) of
patients. Two cases of encephalitis were reported: Grade 3 (n=1)
lymphocytic encephalitis without an identified infectious cause, and
Grade 3 (n=1) suspected viral encephalitis. Hepatic veno-occlusive
disease (VOD) occurred in one patient, who received reduced-intensity
conditioned allogeneic HSCT and died of GVHD and multi-organ failure.
Other cases of hepatic VOD after reduced-intensity conditioned
allogeneic HSCT have also been reported in patients with lymphoma who
received a PD-1 receptor blocking antibody before transplantation. Cases
of fatal hyperacute GVHD have also been reported. These complications
may occur despite intervening therapy between PD-1 blockade and
allogeneic HSCT.
