For Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Cancer Drug, A Victory—And A Mystery

|
4/3/2017 6:45:22 AM
New data presented at a medical conference show that combining Bristol-Myers Squibb’s two immune-boosting cancer drugs extends the lives of melanoma patients longer than using either alone.
But a big question lingers about one of the drugs, Opdivo: why did it fail to extend survival in patients with previously untreated non-small cell lung cancer, when a very similar drug from Merck proved effective? A trial being presentd this afternoon may yield some clues. Both studies are being presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research.
comments powered by