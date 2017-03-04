|
This Little-Known $12 Billion SoCal Startup Wants to Cure Baldness and Smooth Out Your Wrinkles
4/3/2017 6:22:49 AM
Samumed is a $12 billion private biotech startup you've probably never heard of.
The San Diego-based company has attracted $300 million in funding and a heady valuation thanks to a pipeline of what could be revolutionary treatments to regenerate hair, skin, bones, and joints.
It offers the promise of reversing conditions related to aging by regrowing hair on balding heads, smoothing out wrinkles, and regenerating cartilage to worn-down joints in people with osteoarthritis.
