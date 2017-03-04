 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
'Sniffing' Urine To Detect Prostate Cancer Could Prevent Unnecessary Biopsies, Journal of Urology Reveals



4/3/2017 6:20:09 AM

On the list of dreaded medical tests, a prostate biopsy probably ranks fairly high. The common procedure requires sticking a needle into the prostate gland to remove tissue for assessment. Thousands of men who undergo the uncomfortable procedure, prompted by a positive PSA (prostate-specific antigen) test, ultimately don't require cancer treatment. Today, scientists report progress toward minimizing unnecessary biopsies: They have identified the molecules likely responsible for the scent of prostate cancer, which could be detected by chemically "sniffing" urine.

