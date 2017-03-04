|
President Trump's Right Hand Woman, Kellyanne Conway Consulted for Nation’s Leading Science Group
4/3/2017 6:18:46 AM
WASHINGTON — Kellyanne Conway received almost $13,000 for a recent consulting arrangement with the American Association for the Advancement of Science, a group playing a central role in organizing the upcoming March for Science in Washington.
Financial disclosure forms released Friday evening by the White House showed that Conway, a senior counselor to President Trump, made thousands of dollars in the past year from a number of consulting arrangements, including jobs with advocacy organizations that oppose abortion and with the trade group that represents dietary supplements and over-the-counter medications.
