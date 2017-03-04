 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
3 Biotechs Wall Street Predicts is Heading Toward Tremendous Growth



Rapid earnings growth typically translates to higher stock prices. But can big healthcare stocks grow earnings (and presumably share prices) at impressive levels? Wall Street thinks so.

Analysts ranked Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incyte, and Celgene as the top healthcare stocks with market caps above $20 billion that are expected to generate earnings growth of more than 20% annually over the next five years. Here's why the prospects for these stocks appear so bright.

Read at Motley Fool


