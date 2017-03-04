 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Novartis AG (NVS) Looks Over Its Shoulder as Kite Pharma (KITE) Hits Its BLA Filing Deadline



4/3/2017 6:15:00 AM

With the clock ticking down the final hours of Q1, Kite Pharmaceuticals has kept its pledge to file an application for its pioneering CAR-T therapy in the first quarter. The move puts Kite one step behind Novartis, which two days ago announced that it had the FDA’s commitment for a speedy review of its own CAR-T.

The question now is whether the FDA will give the Kite’s application a priority review as well, perhaps lining up back-to-back advisory committee meetings to examine the pros and cons of this new wave of cancer therapy.

Kite filed the BLA for axicabtagene ciloleucel (KTE-C19, designated as a breakthrough therapy by the FDA) as a treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant.

