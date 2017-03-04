|
Mylan (MYL) Is Still Ridiculously Cheap And Could Have About 50% Upside
4/3/2017 6:07:53 AM
Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) investors were faced with a relatively ugly headline on Friday after the close as it was announced that an EpiPen recall that the company was already undergoing was to be expanded to the United States due to malfunctioning EpiPens.
CBSNews reported,
"Meridian Medical Technologies, makers of Mylan's EpiPen injector, issued a nationwide, voluntary recall of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr..."
comments powered by