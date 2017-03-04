 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Mylan (MYL) Is Still Ridiculously Cheap And Could Have About 50% Upside



4/3/2017 6:07:53 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) investors were faced with a relatively ugly headline on Friday after the close as it was announced that an EpiPen recall that the company was already undergoing was to be expanded to the United States due to malfunctioning EpiPens.

CBSNews reported,

"Meridian Medical Technologies, makers of Mylan's EpiPen injector, issued a nationwide, voluntary recall of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr..."

Read at Seeking Alpha


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 