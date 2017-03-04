 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

New Boston Scientific (BSX) Acquisition Raises Question: Will The Lotus (Valve) Ever Blossom?



4/3/2017 5:59:46 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Boston Scientific has long expected to be the third wheel to Medtronic and Edwards Lifesciences in the U.S. transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) marketplace.

It has sung the praises of it Lotus TAVR valve but the product line stands pulled from Europe because of device malfunctions. and has suffered delays in its regulatory pathway in the U.S. And now, while senior management of the company argue that Lotus valve’s introduction in the U.S. is still on track for mid 2018, a transaction announced last week may allow the company to introduce a wholly different TAVR device to the marketplace.

Read at MedCity News


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 