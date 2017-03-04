|
New Boston Scientific (BSX) Acquisition Raises Question: Will The Lotus (Valve) Ever Blossom?
4/3/2017 5:59:46 AM
Boston Scientific has long expected to be the third wheel to Medtronic and Edwards Lifesciences in the U.S. transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) marketplace.
It has sung the praises of it Lotus TAVR valve but the product line stands pulled from Europe because of device malfunctions. and has suffered delays in its regulatory pathway in the U.S. And now, while senior management of the company argue that Lotus valve’s introduction in the U.S. is still on track for mid 2018, a transaction announced last week may allow the company to introduce a wholly different TAVR device to the marketplace.
