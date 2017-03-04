Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Astellas
(
ALPMY
) Takes Out Belgium Biotech in Deal Worth $853 Million
Tweet
4/3/2017 5:43:55 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Astellas to Acquire Ogeda SA
- Acquisition Expands Astellas' Late Stage Clinical Pipeline with Fezolinetant -
Read at
BioSpace.com
Read at
Seeking Alpha
Read at
Chicago Tribune
Read at
Japan Times
Read at
Pharma Times [Free Reg Req'd]
Related News
Gates
-Backed Cambridge Startup
Affinivax
Grabs $10 Million+ Deal With Japanese Drug Giant
Astellas
(ALPMY)
3 Biotechs That Could be Taken Out This Quarter
X-Chem
Announces Strategic Collaboration With
Astellas
(ALPMY) Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas
Troubled
Sucampo
(SCMP) Pays $200 Million Upfront for Rare Disease Biotech
Vtesse
Astellas
(ALPMY) Announces New President Of
Astellas US Technologies, Inc.
Why Struggling
Bristol-Myers Squibb
(BMY) Could Take Out This Danish Biotech in Major €500M Deal
Holding Onto Billions,
Astellas
(ALPMY) CEO Hunts for Next Blockbuster
Celgene
(CELG) Stocks Up on More
Juno
(JUNO) Stock After Failed Flagship Drug Trial
Astellas
(ALPMY) Reports The First Nine Months Financial Results Of FY2016
While 3-Way Bids Go On,
STADA Arzneimittel
(STAGn.DE) CEO's Car is Bugged, Received Photos of Himself in Personal or Private Biz Situations
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
BioSpace.com
•
Seeking Alpha
•
Chicago Tribune
•
Japan Times
•
Pharma Times [Free Reg Req'd]
•
Astellas Pharma Inc.
•
Biotech/Pharma - Mergers and Acquisitions
•
Biotech/Pharma - Mergers and Acquisitions (World)