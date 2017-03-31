|
World's Richest Doctor's NantHealth (NH) Reports $184 Million Loss for 2016
3/31/2017 7:47:23 AM
Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong’s diagnostics company, NantHealth, on Thursday reported that it had lost $184 million last year as the company’s signature GPS Cancer diagnostic test struggled to gain traction.
The biotech billionaire has touted GPS Cancer — which analyzes tumor genetics, including protein expression, and recommends possible courses of treatment — as a revolution in cancer diagnostics. The company said more oncologists have been trying out the pricey tool; it reported that 264 physicians ordered a test at some point last year.
