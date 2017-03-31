 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

How Mexico Has Become the World Capital of Medical Devices



3/31/2017 7:34:53 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
TIJUANA, Mexico — The North American Free Trade Agreement has transformed this sprawling border town from gritty party spot to something entirely different: a world capital of medical devices.

Trucks choke boulevards lined with factories, many bearing the names of American-run companies: Medtronic, Hill-Rom, DJO Global and Greatbatch Medical. Inside, Mexican workers churn out millions of medical devices each day, from intravenous bags to artificial respirators, for the global market.

Nearly everyone in America who has a pacemaker — in fact, people all over the world — walks around with parts from here.

Read at New York Times


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 