Headcount Balloons as Abiomed (ABMD) Opens Doors to Its New Massachusetts HQ

DANVERS, Mass., March 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker today joined Abiomed – a leading provider of breakthrough heart support and recovery technologies – for the grand opening of its newly expanded global headquarters in Danvers.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a85c5b1d-6799-4fc6-b6bb-40e104632b3a.

With the expansion, Abiomed more than doubles the size of its headquarters from 60,000 square feet to 160,000 square feet adding new research and manufacturing capabilities, along with the new Heart Recovery Institute for clinical education – a cutting edge training facility. It represents a more than $40 million investment in Massachusetts for education, manufacturing, and training.

“With Massachusetts-based companies like Abiomed helping to lead the way, the Commonwealth continues to be a global leader in health care, innovation and technology,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am pleased to continue to witness the growth of a company that has invested in Massachusetts for more than 35 years and we look forward to continuing to work together to create jobs and develop the state’s innovation economy.”

Abiomed broke ground on the construction in June 2015 and has since added more than 150 engineering and manufacturing jobs to the site. The company now has more than 400 employees in Massachusetts, over 700 in the United States, and globally is nearing 1,000. Abiomed is also expanding its capacity in Berlin and Aachen, Germany and Tokyo, Japan.

“Today we recognize 35 years of dedication and hard work by all the people who made this possible – from employees, to customers, to patients, to investors,” said Abiomed President, Chairman and CEO Mike Minogue. “We celebrate our Patients First culture and this investment in our future. We are proud to add new clinical, engineering and manufacturing jobs in Massachusetts because it will ensure faster innovation, quality, and compliance. Our mission is to help recover hearts; now we have the manufacturing infrastructure to support enough patients to fill Fenway Park each year.”

During the event, Abiomed also recognized two cardiac patients that benefited from the company’s lifesaving technology. Conference rooms were named in honor of milestone patients Rogelio Landin of Detroit, MI and Howard Gaynor of Hartford, CT. Robert Pasquariella, a patient treated with the Impella device from Everett, Mass., also attended the event with his son Bobby who was part of the construction team that worked on the expansion.

Abiomed has been in Massachusetts since 1981, securing three FDA approvals and earning 264 patents with another 237 pending. The company recently announced that it has supported more than 50,000 patients in the U.S. with Impella®, the world’s smallest heart pump – which can help the heart rest, recover and in some cases, heal.

Abiomed is the only company with FDA approval for heart recovery and the Impella is the only FDA-approved percutaneous hemodynamic support device approved safe and effective for the treatment of high risk patients, and patients with Acute Myocardial Infarction Cardiogenic Shock (AMICS).

ABOUT IMPELLA HEART PUMPS

The Impella 2.5®, Impella CP® and Impella 5.0® are FDA-approved heart pumps used to treat heart attack patients in cardiogenic shock, and have the unique ability to enable native heart recovery, allowing patients to return home with their own heart. The Impella 2.5 and Impella CP devices are also approved to treat certain advanced heart failure patients undergoing elective and urgent percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) such as stenting or balloon angioplasty, to re-open blocked coronary arteries. Abiomed's right-side heart pump, the Impella RP® device, is approved to treat certain patients experiencing right heart failure. To learn more about the Impella platform of heart pumps, including their approved indications and important safety and risk information associated with the use of the devices, please visit: www.protectedpci.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding development of Abiomed's existing and new products, the Company's progress toward commercial growth, and future opportunities and expected regulatory approvals. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements based upon a number of factors, including uncertainties associated with development, testing and related regulatory approvals, including the potential for future losses, complex manufacturing, high quality requirements, dependence on limited sources of supply, competition, technological change, government regulation, litigation matters, future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, and other risks and challenges detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact Laura Wareck lwareck@oneillandassoc.com | 978-660-9587 Adrienne Smith adsmith@abiomed.com |781-277-1170