 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

How Boston Scientific (BSX)'s $435 Million Deal is a Threat to Rivals Medtronic (MDT), Edwards Lifesciences (EW)



3/31/2017 7:25:10 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Boston Scientific said Thursday it plans to acquire Swiss firm Symetis in a $435 million deal in that will deepen its heart-valve rivalry with Medtronic and Edwards Lifesciences.

Symetis offers several transcatheter aortic valve replacement products in Europe and internationally. This would add to Boston's Lotus heart-valve device which, in late February, was recalled due to mechanical issues.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, be earnings accretive in 2018 and hit 10% return on interest by the third year, Boston said in a presentation.

Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 