Celltrion Healthcare (068270.KQ) Makes Move to Restrict Genentech (RHHBY)’s Herceptin Patents in the U.S.

3/31/2017 7:15:24 AM
South Korea’s Celltrion said Friday that it has filed five petitions for an inter partes review of Genentech’s US patents on its blockbuster breast cancer drug Herceptin, as it prepares to launch Herzuma, its biosimilar version of Herceptin, in the US.
Celltrion has filed applications with the US Patent and Trademark Office challenging five patents on Herceptin held by Roche-owned Genentech from the course of Feb. 20 to March 24, the company said.
The patents in question concern Herceptin’s administration methods as well as methods of treating breast cancer using a regimen that includes the breast cancer drug, according to the Korean drugmaker.
