Biotech stocks have outperformed major indexes in 2017, and on Thursday a number of them grabbed buy ratings from an analyst.Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), AveXis Therapeutics (AVXS), Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR), Selecta Biosciences (SELB) and Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) were rated as buys by UBS analyst Martin Auster.Auster cautioned, though, that "bigger isn't always better" in biotech.