|
Why This Maryland Biotech Might Disappear by 2020
3/31/2017 6:40:35 AM
Sears Holdings, MannKind, and Novavax face stiff headwinds that cast their future survival in doubt. Here's what's going wrong, and why our Motley Fool contributors think these companies might not be able to overcome their obstacles.
One foot in the grave
Rich Duprey (Sears Holdings): I've been predicting the demise of Sears Holdings for several years now, and one of these days I'm going to be right. Although the ability of CEO and chairman Eddie Lampert to keep the old-line retailer hanging surprised me, and ultimately proved wrong my (repeated) calls that it won't be around for Christmas, there's little argument Sears has been heading for the abyss. It's always been a matter of when, not if.
comments powered by