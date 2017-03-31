|
Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment: Hopes Up On Lasers Kindling Lost Memories, MIT Reveals
Loss of memory is the painful part of Alzheimer's disease. However, new research is throwing promising hints of methods that can rekindle memories after a successful experiment on mice that was conducted by doctoral student Dheeraj Roy at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Deep-brain stimulation (DBS) has been used as a treatment method for Alzheimer's to help patients recover cognitive functions albeit temporarily.
