 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Google (GOOG) Backs Another Biotech Startup-This One Wants to Develop a 'Biotech Superglue' to Create New Vaccines



3/31/2017 5:56:46 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
LONDON — Google's venture capital arm has taken part in a £4 million investment round in a startup spun out of Oxford University that is trying to use "biotech superglue" to create new vaccines.

GV, formerly Google Ventures, is backing SpyBiotech, a startup that is trying to commercialise a biological discovery that it believes can be used to create highly effective vaccines.

The company's IP is based on research done by Oxford University’s Department of Biochemistry and the Jenner Institute to separate the bacteria that gives people strep throat.



comments powered by Disqus
   
Vaccine

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 