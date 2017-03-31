|
Google (GOOG) Backs Another Biotech Startup-This One Wants to Develop a 'Biotech Superglue' to Create New Vaccines
3/31/2017 5:56:46 AM
LONDON — Google's venture capital arm has taken part in a £4 million investment round in a startup spun out of Oxford University that is trying to use "biotech superglue" to create new vaccines.
GV, formerly Google Ventures, is backing SpyBiotech, a startup that is trying to commercialise a biological discovery that it believes can be used to create highly effective vaccines.
The company's IP is based on research done by Oxford University’s Department of Biochemistry and the Jenner Institute to separate the bacteria that gives people strep throat.
