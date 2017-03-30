|
Worried About Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)'s Valuation? Consider This Crazy, Undervalued, 4.2% Yielding Pharmaceutical Stock Instead
3/30/2017 7:40:23 AM
When it comes to blue chip dividend growth stocks, they don't get any better than Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), whose 54 consecutive years of dividend growth makes it both a Dividend King and a true "buy and hold forever" stock.
Best of all, despite weak 2016 sales growth, the company continues to make all the right moves to ensure that its legendary dividend growth prowess continues for decades to come.
