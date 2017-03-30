|
How Much Pain Will Congress Inflict On These Opioid Drugmakers' Stocks?
3/30/2017 7:38:07 AM
A congressional committee once again has drugmakers in its crosshairs.
This time, it's the U.S. Senate's Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee investigating five opioid drugmakers to determine if the companies' practices have contributed to widespread painkiller overdoses in the U.S.
Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) sent letters to Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Insys (NASDAQ:INSY), Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), and Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) requesting information to help the committee in its investigation.
comments powered by