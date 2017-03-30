 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

How Much Pain Will Congress Inflict On These Opioid Drugmakers' Stocks?



3/30/2017 7:38:07 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
A congressional committee once again has drugmakers in its crosshairs.

This time, it's the U.S. Senate's Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee investigating five opioid drugmakers to determine if the companies' practices have contributed to widespread painkiller overdoses in the U.S.

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) sent letters to Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Insys (NASDAQ:INSY), Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), and Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) requesting information to help the committee in its investigation.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 