Cambridge Biotech Solid Biosciences Rakes in $50 Million Series C

Solid Biosciences Raises up to $50 Million in Series C Financing
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solid Biosciences announced today that it has completed the initial
closing of its $50 Million Series C financing, which the company will
use to progress its portfolio of programs targeted at Duchenne muscular
dystrophy (DMD). The round was led by RA Capital Management and Bain
Capital Life Sciences, together with funds from RTW Investments,
Foresite Capital, Cormorant Asset Management LLC, entities affiliated
with Leerink Partners, and an unnamed health care fund. Existing
investors Perceptive Advisors, Janus Capital Management and Biogen also
participated in the round.
Solid will continue to focus on advancing its investigational gene
therapy, SGT-001, into the clinic in the second half of 2017, as well as
securing manufacturing capacity and capabilities to support the
long-term clinical and commercial needs of the company’s programs. Solid
will also continue to build its pipeline with next generation gene
therapy assets and disease modifying therapies.
“Solid has put together one of the most compelling scientific portfolios
in DMD, starting with its innovative gene therapy program,” said Rajeev
Shah, portfolio manager and managing director, RA Capital Management.
“We are excited to support a company that has the right business model
and people in place to successfully bring forward life-changing
therapies for patients with this devastating disease."
As part of the transaction, Solid Biosciences has merged with Solid GT,
the company’s subsidiary focused on gene therapy development, to best
align talent and resources. The Boards of Directors of Solid Biosciences
and Solid GT will be consolidated. RA’s Rajeev Shah and Adam M. Koppel,
M.D., Ph.D., managing director, Bain Capital Life Sciences, will join
Solid’s Board of Directors.
“This financing comes at an important time for Solid as we continue to
grow our company and the infrastructure needed to advance our programs
for DMD,” said Ilan Ganot, chief executive officer, Solid Biosciences.
“The proceeds will enable us to move SGT-001 through clinical
development and maintain momentum in our efforts to identify and develop
a new generation of meaningful DMD therapies. I am also delighted to
welcome Raj and Adam to Solid’s Board of Directors and look forward to
working with their teams.”
“Solid is an innovative company at the forefront of improving the lives
of individuals and families suffering from this horrific genetic
disorder,” said Adam Koppel. “We’re thrilled to invest in a strong
management team that we believe will greatly improve the quality of life
of those affected by DMD.”
About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Duchenne muscular
dystrophy (DMD) is a rare, muscle-wasting disease. As the most common
fatal genetic disorder diagnosed in childhood, it affects approximately
one in 3,500-5,000 boys born worldwide, yet there is a significant need
for treatments that can benefit all boys with the disease. DMD is caused
by the absence of dystrophin, a protein that is fundamental for muscle
function. Because of the lack of dystrophin, patients experience
progressive and pervasive muscular degeneration, which eventually
results in premature death. Patients are typically wheelchair-bound by
their early teens and succumb to respiratory or heart failure in early
adulthood.
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences is a life science
company focused solely on finding meaningful therapies for Duchenne
muscular dystrophy (DMD). Founded by those directly impacted by the
disease, Solid is a center of excellence for DMD, bringing together
experts in science, technology and care to drive forward a portfolio of
candidates that have life-changing potential. Currently, Solid is
progressing programs across four scientific platforms: Corrective
Therapies, Disease Modifying Therapies, Disease Understanding and
Assistive Devices. The company’s lead candidate, SGT-001, is an
adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapy for which
clinical trials are anticipated to begin in the second half of 2017. For
more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.
About RA Capital Management
RA Capital Management is a
crossover investment manager dedicated to evidence-based investing in
public and private healthcare and life science companies that are
developing drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics. The flexibility of
its strategy allows RA Capital to lead private, IPO, and follow-on
financings for its portfolio companies, both facilitating the crossover
process and allowing management teams to drive value creation with fewer
capital concerns from inception through commercialization.
About Bain Capital Life Sciences
Bain Capital Life Sciences (www.baincapitallifesciences.com)
pursues investments in biopharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical,
medical device, diagnostics and enabling life science technology
companies globally. The team focuses on companies that both drive
medical innovation across the value chain and enable that innovation to
improve the lives of patients with unmet medical needs. Since 1984, Bain
Capital has developed global reach, deep expertise and a proven track
record in life sciences industries across its Private Equity, Credit,
Public Equity and Venture business units. Bain Capital Life Sciences
builds on the differentiated skillset and enables the firm to pursue
opportunities created by several long-term trends in healthcare.