|
This Game-Changing Drug Could be Regeneron (REGN)'s Next Blockbuster
3/30/2017 6:44:22 AM
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and collaboration partner Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) got welcome news this week when the FDA gave their new eczema drug, Dupixent, a green light. The approval clears the way for the companies to start marketing Dupixent, and its potential to treat hundreds of thousands of patients per year has industry watchers thinking the drug's peak sales could reach into the billions of dollars annually.
A new way to treat eczema
Dupixent is a biologic drug that inhibits interleukin-4 and interleukin-13, two anti-inflammatory proteins that contribute to causing eczema. By halting their activity, Regeneron and Sanofi believe Dupixent can reduce itching and deliver clearer skin than existing treatments, including topical corticosteroids, which can provide inadequate relief.
comments powered by