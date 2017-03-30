 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

This Game-Changing Drug Could be Regeneron (REGN)'s Next Blockbuster



3/30/2017 6:44:22 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and collaboration partner Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) got welcome news this week when the FDA gave their new eczema drug, Dupixent, a green light. The approval clears the way for the companies to start marketing Dupixent, and its potential to treat hundreds of thousands of patients per year has industry watchers thinking the drug's peak sales could reach into the billions of dollars annually.

A new way to treat eczema

Dupixent is a biologic drug that inhibits interleukin-4 and interleukin-13, two anti-inflammatory proteins that contribute to causing eczema. By halting their activity, Regeneron and Sanofi believe Dupixent can reduce itching and deliver clearer skin than existing treatments, including topical corticosteroids, which can provide inadequate relief.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   
Eczema

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 