|
3 Most Cash-Rich Drugmakers Right Now—But Pfizer (PFE) May Knock One Out of Its Ranking Soon
3/30/2017 6:28:23 AM
Which biopharmaceutical companies are sitting on the largest cash stockpiles? Identifying two of the most cash-rich drugmakers is easy, but there's a catch with one of them.
Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, and Gilead Sciences claimed the most cash (including cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities) on hand at the end of 2016. But one of those companies will likely soon drop off the ranking, with Pfizer taking its place. Here are the three drugmakers with boatloads of cash -- and how they might spend some of it.
comments powered by