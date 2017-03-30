 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Toward Glow-In-The-Dark Tumors: New Fluorescent Probe Could Light Up Cancer, Michigan Tech Study Reveals



3/30/2017 6:23:45 AM

What if you could plaster cancer cells with glowing "Here We Are" signs, so surgeons could be confident that they'd removed every last speck of a tumor? That's what Haiying Liu has in mind for his new fluorescent probe.

"Doctors need to pinpoint cancer tissue, but that can be hard," said Liu, a chemistry professor at Michigan Technological University.

