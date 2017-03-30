|
Tracking Hazardous Chemicals From Fast-Food Wrappers In The Body, University of Alabama at Birmingham Study
3/30/2017 6:22:10 AM
Research teams from the University of Alabama at Birmingham's School of Medicine and the University of Notre Dame have developed a new method that enables researchers to radiolabel three forms of perfluorinated and polyfluorinated alkyl substances and track the fate of these chemicals when they enter the body.
This is a significant and timely advancement in identifying and tracking these PFASs, which are known to be harmful to the human body, and just last month were found to be used extensively in fast-food wrapping paper at many popular chain restaurants.
comments powered by