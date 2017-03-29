Employer:
An Old Drug With New Potential: WWII Chemical-Weapon Antidote Shows Early Promise As Treatment For Spinal Cord Injuries,
Purdue University
Reveals
Tweet
3/29/2017 8:03:50 AM
A drug developed during World War II as an antidote for a chemical warfare agent has been found to be effective at suppressing a neurotoxin that worsens the pain and severity of spinal cord injuries, suggesting a new tool to treat the injuries.
The neurotoxin, called acrolein, is produced within the body after nerve cells are damaged, increasing pain and triggering a cascade of biochemical events thought to worsen the injury's severity.
Read at
MedicalXpress
Read at
Purdue University
Related News
Akanocure Pharma
Release:
Purdue University
-Affiliated Pharmaceutical Company Launches Product To Produce Rare Disease-Fighting Compounds
As Blockbuster Drugs Fizzle, Biotech Looks Warily To The Next Big Thing
Energy Drinks Plus Alcohol May Affect Brain Like Cocaine,
Purdue University
Study
Elon Musk
Launches Neuroscience Startup to Plug AI Into Your Brain
900 Genes Linked To Alcoholism In Rats,
Purdue University
Study
To Translate Medical Science Effectively, Researchers Must Understand Commercialization
Touch And Sound Replace Sight To Let Blind “See” Computer Screens,
Purdue University
Study Reveals
Asterias Biotherapeutics
Release: Biotech Announces Additional Motor Function Improvement At 6-Months And 9-Months Following Treatment With AST-OPC1 In Patients With Complete Cervical Spinal Cord Injuries
Purdue University
To Invest More Than $250 Million In Life Sciences Over Next 5 Years
SpinalCyte, LLC
Enrolls First Patient In Landmark Phase I Human Clinical Trial
