Why Catalyst Biosciences Nearly Tripled

3/29/2017 8:00:55 AM
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) saw its shares practically triple in Tuesday’s session after the company announced a critical regulatory approval. The company reported that the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) approved the Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for CB 2679d/ISU304, which works to treat individuals with hemophilia.
Hemophilia is a serious bleeding disorder that results in spontaneous bleeding episodes, as well as substantially prolonged bleeding times upon injury.
