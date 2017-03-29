 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why Catalyst Biosciences Nearly Tripled



3/29/2017 8:00:55 AM

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) saw its shares practically triple in Tuesday’s session after the company announced a critical regulatory approval. The company reported that the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) approved the Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for CB 2679d/ISU304, which works to treat individuals with hemophilia.

Hemophilia is a serious bleeding disorder that results in spontaneous bleeding episodes, as well as substantially prolonged bleeding times upon injury.


Read at 24/7 Wall St.


