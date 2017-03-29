 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Trump's FDA Head Nominee to Recuse Himself From Decisions Involving 20+ Companies



3/29/2017 7:36:54 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Donald Trump’s nominee to head the FDA, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, reportedly told ethics officials at the Office of Government Ethics he plans to recuse himself for 1 year from agency decisions on more than 20 companies, including GlaxoSmithKline and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Gottlieb has received millions of dollars for his roles as advisor, paid speaker and consultant to the companies, according to regulatory documents. He has also provided seed money for small, fledgling companies, advising them on regulatory matters.

Read at MassDevice


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 