Trump's FDA Head Nominee to Recuse Himself From Decisions Involving 20+ Companies
3/29/2017 7:36:54 AM
Donald Trump’s nominee to head the FDA, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, reportedly told ethics officials at the Office of Government Ethics he plans to recuse himself for 1 year from agency decisions on more than 20 companies, including GlaxoSmithKline and Bristol-Myers Squibb.
Gottlieb has received millions of dollars for his roles as advisor, paid speaker and consultant to the companies, according to regulatory documents. He has also provided seed money for small, fledgling companies, advising them on regulatory matters.
