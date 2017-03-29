 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Siemens (SI) Has No Plans to Sell Down Healthineers Stake



3/29/2017 7:13:08 AM

** Siemens has no plans to gradually to sell down its stake in healthcare unit Healthineers after an IPO or spin-off, its chief executive tells Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview

** "We will keep the majority. It is one of our most attractive businesses and will be the third pillar alongside renewable energy and the industrial Siemens," says Joe Kaeser

** Kaeser says he will have to think twice about whether he wants to list Healthineers in the United States under President Donald Trump - Frankfurt and Hong Kong are also options

Read at Reuters


Reuters
