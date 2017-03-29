 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Senator Launches Investigation Into Top Opioid Makers—Purdue Pharma L.P., Janssen/Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), INSYS, Mylan (MYL), and Depomed (DEPO)



3/29/2017 7:07:04 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Democratic senator Claire McCaskill will be leading an investigation into the manufacturers of the nation's top 5 prescription opioid products, according to a press release by the Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs committee.

The inquiry will look into the practices of Purdue, Janssen/Johnson & Johnson, Insys, Mylan, and Depomed.

As part of the investigation, which the press release characterized as "wide-ranging," the committee is asking the corporations to provide data about sales, marketing materials, internal addiction studies, details on compliance with government settlements, and donations to third party advocacy groups.


Read at Business Insider
Read at USA Today
Read at Washington Times


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 