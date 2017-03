Senator Launches Investigation Into Top Opioid Makers—Purdue Pharma L.P., Janssen/Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), INSYS, Mylan (MYL), and Depomed (DEPO)

Democratic senator Claire McCaskill will be leading an investigation into the manufacturers of the nation's top 5 prescription opioid products, according to a press release by the Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs committee.The inquiry will look into the practices of Purdue, Janssen/Johnson & Johnson, Insys, Mylan, and Depomed.As part of the investigation, which the press release characterized as "wide-ranging," the committee is asking the corporations to provide data about sales, marketing materials, internal addiction studies, details on compliance with government settlements, and donations to third party advocacy groups.