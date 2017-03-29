|
Celgene (CELG) Stocks Up on More Juno (JUNO) Stock After Failed Flagship Drug Trial
3/29/2017 6:48:39 AM
In a just published Form 13, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Juno Therapeutics Inc. reported that has picked up 10,350,833 of common stock as of 2017-03-27.
The acquisition brings the aggregate amount owned by Celgene Switzerland Llc. to a total of 10,350,833 representing a 9.7% stake in the company.
For those not familiar with the company, Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on re-engaging the body’s immune system to revolutionize the treatment of cancer
