To Translate Medical Science Effectively, Researchers Must Understand Commercialization



3/29/2017 6:43:48 AM

When Jess Mega, a distinguished cardiologist and clinical trial expert, joined the Alphabet-associated company Verily as chief medical officer, she was motivated by a desire to make the world better and healthier, and she sees the talent and technology of Verily as a natural means to this end.

To get there, however, Mega tells me that she and her teammates (including a number of doctors) need to spend time “balancing their idealistic selves with the realities of what it takes to get a healthcare product to market”–thinking granularly about topics such as regulatory approval, market access and reimbursement.

