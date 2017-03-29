|
AbbVie (ABBV)'s New Approach to Fighting Cancer at Their Roots
3/29/2017 6:28:26 AM
Just as the body's normal stem cells renew and sustain organs and tissue, cancer stem cells do the same for tumors. Large cap drugmaker AbbVie is taking the lead in developing drugs to go after cancer stem cells, and long-term investors could enjoy the payoff.
All tumor cells are not alike
Shrinking or removing a tumor without eradicating the cancer stem cells is like cutting off a weed at the soil line without removing the root. Cancer stem cells are literally the root of tumors, supporting their growth and spread.
The theory of cancer stem cells has been around for decades, but only recently have tools become available to allow scientists to prove the theory correct.
