Vertex (VRTX) Gains Nearly $4 Billion in Market Cap as New Cystic Fibrosis Drug Wows in Two Phase III Studies

Vertex
Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced results
from two Phase 3 studies of the tezacaftor (VX-661) / ivacaftor
combination treatment that showed statistically significant improvements
in lung function (percent predicted forced expiratory volume in one
second, or ppFEV1) in people with cystic fibrosis (CF) ages
12 and older who have certain mutations in the cystic fibrosis
transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene. The 24-week
EVOLVE study evaluated the combination treatment in people who have two
copies of the F508del mutation. This study met its primary
endpoint with a mean absolute improvement in ppFEV1 through
24 weeks of 4.0 percentage points from baseline compared to placebo
(p<0.0001). The second study, EXPAND, was an 8-week crossover study that
evaluated the combination treatment in people who have one mutation that
results in residual CFTR function and one F508del mutation. This
study met the primary endpoints of absolute change in ppFEV1
from baseline to the average of the Week 4 and Week 8 measurements, with
the tezacaftor/ivacaftor combination treatment demonstrating a mean
absolute improvement of 6.8 percentage points compared to placebo
(p<0.0001) and the ivacaftor monotherapy group demonstrating a mean
absolute improvement of 4.7 percentage points compared to placebo
(p<0.0001). Based on these results, Vertex plans to submit a New Drug
Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and a
Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines
Agency (EMA) in the third quarter of 2017 for the tezacaftor/ivacaftor
combination treatment in people with CF ages 12 and older who have two
copies of the F508del mutation and in people who have one
mutation that results in residual CFTR function and F508del
mutation. Vertex will host a conference call for investors tomorrow,
March 28, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. EDT, to discuss these results.
Across both studies, the tezacaftor/ivacaftor combination treatment was
generally well tolerated. The most common adverse events, regardless of
treatment group, were infective pulmonary exacerbation and cough. In
both studies, rates of discontinuations due to adverse events were low
and similar between placebo and treatment groups (2.1% for placebo vs
1.7% for the tezacaftor/ivacaftor combination). Rates of respiratory
adverse events were similar between placebo and treatment groups (15.0%
for placebo vs 11.4% for the tezacaftor/ivacaftor combination).
“The tezacaftor/ivacaftor combination treatment demonstrated clinically
meaningful benefits, with a favorable safety profile, across multiple
patient groups,” said Jeffrey Chodakewitz, M.D., Executive Vice
President and Chief Medical Officer at Vertex. “This combination
treatment may provide a promising new option for treating the underlying
cause of CF in the future and brings us increasingly closer to our goal
of developing new medicines for all people with the disease.”
About the EVOLVE Study:
EVOLVE was a global Phase 3, randomized, double-blind,
placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of
tezacaftor/ivacaftor combination treatment in people with CF ages 12 and
older who have two copies of the F508del mutation. The
combination group received tezacaftor 100 mg once daily (QD) in
combination with ivacaftor 150 mg every 12 hours (q12h). In the study,
more than 500 people were treated at more than 90 trial sites in North
America and Europe. The primary endpoint was absolute change in ppFEV1
from baseline through Week 24 for those treated with the
tezacaftor/ivacaftor combination treatment compared to placebo. The mean
ppFEV1 at baseline was approximately 60 percent for each
study arm. Of the 477 people who completed the 24-week study, 461 chose
to enroll in a rollover study to receive the combination treatment.
Efficacy Results
Primary Endpoint: Through 24 weeks of the study, the mean
absolute improvement in ppFEV1 was 4.0 percentage points from
baseline for those treated with the tezacaftor/ivacaftor combination
compared to placebo (p<0.0001).
Detailed data for the primary endpoint in the study are provided below:
|
Mean Absolute Change in ppFEV1
(percentage points)
|
|
|
|
Placebo
(n=256)
|
|
|
|
Tezacaftor + Ivacaftor
(n=248)
|
Treatment Difference
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
+4.0 (p<0.0001)
|
Within Group
|
|
|
|
-0.6 (p=0.0601)
|
|
|
|
+3.4 (p<0.0001)
Key Secondary Endpoints: Statistically significant improvements
were seen in multiple key secondary endpoints, including a 35 percent
reduction in the annualized rate of pulmonary exacerbations with the
tezacaftor/ivacaftor combination treatment compared to placebo.
Detailed data for key secondary endpoints in the study are provided
below:
|
Key Secondary Endpoints*
|
|
|
|
Placebo
(n=256)
|
|
|
|
Tezacaftor + Ivacaftor
(n=248)
|
Mean Relative Change in ppFEV1 (%)
Through 24 Weeks
|
|
|
|
Treatment Difference
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
+6.8 (p<0.0001?)
|
|
|
|
Within Group
|
|
|
|
-0.5 (p=0.3823)
|
|
|
|
+6.3 (p<0.0001)
|
Number of Pulmonary Exacerbations Through Week 24
|
|
|
|
Number of Events (rate per 48 weeks)
|
|
|
|
122 (0.99)
|
|
|
|
78 (0.64)
|
|
|
|
Rate Ratio
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
0.65 (p=0.0054?)
|
Change in Body Mass Index at Week 24
|
|
|
|
Treatment Difference
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
+0.06 (p=0.4127)
|
|
|
|
Within Group
|
|
|
|
+0.12 (p=0.0134)
|
|
|
|
+0.18 (p=0.0004)
|
Change in CFQ-R Through Week 24
|
|
|
|
Treatment Difference
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
+5.1 (p<0.0001)
|
|
|
|
Within Group
|
|
|
|
-0.1 (p=0.8889)
|
|
|
|
+5.0 (p<0.0001)
|
*A hierarchical testing procedure was performed for the primary
and key secondary endpoints versus placebo, noted strictly in the
order above; p=0.050 required for statistical significance
?Statistical significance was confirmed in the
hierarchical testing procedure
Safety Results
The tezacaftor/ivacaftor combination treatment was generally well
tolerated. The majority of adverse events were mild or moderate. The
most common adverse events (=15%), regardless of treatment group, were
infective pulmonary exacerbation, cough, headache, nasopharyngitis and
sputum increased. The rate of discontinuations due to adverse events was
low and similar between the placebo group and the combination treatment
group. Rates of adverse events, serious adverse events and
respiratory-related adverse events were similar between the placebo and
the tezacaftor/ivacaftor combination treatment groups.
Selected safety data from the study are provided below:
|
Safety Data
|
|
|
|
Placebo
(n=258)
|
|
|
|
Tezacaftor + Ivacaftor
(n=251)
|
Number of Patients who Experienced Any Adverse Event
|
|
|
|
245 (95.0%)
|
|
|
|
227 (90.4%)
|
Number of Patients who Experienced a Serious Adverse Event
|
|
|
|
47 (18.2%)
|
|
|
|
31 (12.4%)
|
Number of Patients who Discontinued Treatment Due To Adverse
Events
|
|
|
|
8 (3.1%)
|
|
|
|
7 (2.8%)
|
Respiratory Adverse Events*
|
|
|
|
41 (15.9%)
|
|
|
|
33 (13.1%)
|
* Respiratory events included dyspnea, respiration abnormal,
bronchospasm and other (wheezing, asthma, chest discomfort, and
bronchial hyper-reactivity)
About the EXPAND Study:
EXPAND was a global Phase 3, randomized, double-blind,
placebo-controlled, crossover, multicenter study designed to evaluate
the efficacy and safety of tezacaftor/ivacaftor combination treatment as
well as ivacaftor monotherapy in people with CF ages 12 and older who
have one mutation that results in residual CFTR function and one copy of
the F508del mutation. Patients were randomized to one of six
treatment groups to receive tezacaftor/ivacaftor, ivacaftor monotherapy
or placebo for eight weeks, followed by an 8-week washout period.
Following the washout period, patients switched to one of the other two
treatment regimens for another eight weeks. The combination treatment
group evaluated tezacaftor 100 mg once daily (QD) in combination with
ivacaftor 150 mg every 12 hours (q12h), and the monotherapy group
evaluated ivacaftor 150 mg every 12 hours (q12h). In the study,
approximately 250 people were treated at more than 80 trial sites,
mainly in North America and Europe. The primary endpoints were absolute
change in ppFEV1 from baseline to the average of the Week 4
and Week 8 measurements for each of the treatment groups
(tezacaftor/ivacaftor combination treatment and ivacaftor monotherapy)
compared to placebo. The mean ppFEV1 at baseline was
approximately 62 percent for each study arm. Of the 235 people who
completed the study, 227 chose to enroll in a rollover study to receive
tezacaftor/ivacaftor combination treatment.
Efficacy Results
Lung Function: The mean absolute improvement in ppFEV1
was 6.8 percentage points from baseline compared to placebo (p<0.0001)
for those receiving the tezacaftor/ivacaftor combination and was 4.7
percentage points compared to placebo (p<0.0001) for those receiving
ivacaftor alone. An additional pre-specified analysis of the combination
group compared to the monotherapy group showed that the
tezacaftor/ivacaftor combination treatment provided a statistically
significant improvement in ppFEV1 over the use of ivacaftor
alone (2.1 percentage points, p<0.0001).
CFQ-R: The key secondary endpoint was absolute change in the
Cystic Fibrosis Questionnaire-Revised (CFQ-R) respiratory domain score
from baseline to the average of the Week 4 and Week 8 measurements for
each of the treatment groups (tezacaftor/ivacaftor combination treatment
and ivacaftor monotherapy) compared to placebo.
