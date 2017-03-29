|
Graphene Quantum Dots Expand Role In Cancer Treatment And Bio-Imaging, Dotz Nano Reveals
3/29/2017 6:25:45 AM
Graphene, the wonder material, is strong, light, non-toxic and conductive. Commercial applications of graphene are now rolling out to grace many sectors including the medical sector.
Australian company Dotz Nano has announced the shipment of graphene quantum dots or GQDs for commercial use. The company's high-tech material, GQD, is aiming wider applications in many segments — imaging, bio-medical, electronic, and optical brightener markets thanks to its property of being able to illuminate colors.
comments powered by