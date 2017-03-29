|
New Flu Test Easy As Breathing, With Faster Results, KTH Royal Institute of Technology Reveals
3/29/2017 6:22:33 AM
A method for diagnosing flu virus from breath samples could soon replace invasive nasal swabs and deliver better results faster.
There's a short window for detecting influenza virus, because as the infection takes hold, the concentration of the virus lessens. So if the patient isn't tested soon after exposure, conventional methods run the risk of a giving a false negative result.
