And It Begins...President Trump Looks to Cut $1.2 Billion of NIH R&D Spending This Year



3/29/2017 6:14:01 AM

President Trump is looking for some extra cash this year. And to get it he’s ready to start slashing NIH funding now, rather than wait until the next budget year gets started.

According to documents making the circuit in Washington DC yesterday, Trump wants to cut $1.2 billion out of NIH research spending. And the full $18 billion he’s looking for includes a $40 million hit at the FDA, according to a report in Bloomberg, where the president would prefer to slow hiring in exchange for some fast spending money.

