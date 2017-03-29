 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
As Blockbuster Drugs Fizzle, Biotech Looks Warily To The Next Big Thing



Has the age of the biotech blockbuster come to a close?

Over the past year, a string of would-be best-sellers, expected to generate billions in sales, have wilted into commercial disappointments amid a fractious debate about the cost of medicine. Another highly touted — and highly priced — treatment won approval on Tuesday, and the industry may soon find out whether those failures were aberrant blips or a frightening glimpse of the new normal.

Read at STAT


