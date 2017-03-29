 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Regeneron (REGN)'s New Drug Price Could Disappoint Everyone. Here's Why That's A Good Thing



3/29/2017 6:01:41 AM

It was a symbolic act that spoke volumes. On stage with other pharmaceutical executives to talk about drug pricing at the Forbes Healthcare Summit last December, Regeneron cofounder, chairman and chief executive Leonard Schleifer physically moved his chair away from those of his peers.

“If you look at the prices of drugs, they have gone up, sometimes double digits, twice a year as a very efficient way of increasing profits without being coupled to any innovation,” Schleifer said then. “It's ridiculous."

Read at Forbes


Forbes
   

