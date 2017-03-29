What a Day! Genentech (RHHBY) Lands FDA Approval for First Drug to Treat Severe Multiple Sclerosis

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY),
announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
approved OCREVUS™ (ocrelizumab) as the first and only medicine for both
relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis. The
majority of people with MS have a relapsing form or primary progressive
MS at diagnosis.
“The FDA’s approval of OCREVUS is the beginning of a new era for the MS
community and represents a significant scientific advance with this
first-in-class B cell targeted therapy,” said Sandra Horning, M.D.,
chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “Until
now, no FDA-approved treatment has been available to the primary
progressive MS community, and some people with relapsing forms of MS
continue to experience disease activity and disability progression
despite available therapies. We believe OCREVUS, given every six months,
has the potential to change the disease course for people with MS, and
we are committed to helping those who can benefit gain access to our
medicine.”
In two identical RMS Phase III studies (OPERA I and OPERA II), OCREVUS
demonstrated superior efficacy on the three major markers of disease
activity by reducing relapses per year by nearly half, slowing the
worsening of disability and significantly reducing MRI lesions compared
with Rebif® (high-dose interferon beta-1a) over the two-year
controlled treatment period. A similar proportion of people in the
OCREVUS group experienced a low rate of serious adverse events and
serious infections compared with people in the high-dose interferon
beta-1a group in the RMS studies.
In a separate PPMS Phase III study (ORATORIO), OCREVUS was the first and
only treatment to significantly slow disability progression and reduce
signs of disease activity in the brain (MRI lesions) compared with
placebo with a median follow-up of three years. A similar proportion of
people in the OCREVUS group experienced adverse events and a low rate of
serious adverse events compared with people in the placebo group in the
PPMS study.
The most common side effects associated with OCREVUS in all Phase III
studies included infusion reactions and upper respiratory tract
infections, which were mostly mild to moderate in severity. Results from
these three Phase III studies were recently published in the January 19,
2017 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
“This is an exciting day for everyone touched by MS, a disease that
strikes in the prime of a person’s life when she or he may be starting a
career or family,” said June Halper, MSN, APN-C, MSCN, FAAN, chief
executive officer at the Consortium for MS Centers. “We have eagerly
awaited the FDA approval of OCREVUS because it not only offers a new,
highly efficacious treatment option for people with relapsing multiple
sclerosis, but it is also the first disease-modifying therapy indicated
for primary progressive multiple sclerosis, a highly disabling type of
this chronic disease. For many people living with MS, this FDA approval
is a source of hope.”
OCREVUS will be available to people in the U.S. within two weeks.
Genentech is committed to helping people access the medicines they are
prescribed and will be offering comprehensive services for people
prescribed OCREVUS to help minimize barriers to access and
The OCREVUS Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) has also been
validated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and is currently under
review.
About the OPERA I and OPERA II studies in relapsing forms of MS
OPERA I and OPERA II are Phase III, randomized, double-blind,
double-dummy, global multi-center studies evaluating the efficacy and
safety of OCREVUS (600 mg administered by intravenous infusion every six
months) compared with interferon beta-1a (44 mcg administered by
subcutaneous injection three times per week) in 1,656 people with
relapsing forms of MS. In these studies, relapsing MS (RMS) was defined
as relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) and secondary progressive MS (SPMS)
with relapses.
About the ORATORIO study in primary progressive MS
ORATORIO is a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, global multi-center
study evaluating the efficacy and safety of OCREVUS (600 mg administered
by intravenous infusion every six months; given as two 300 mg infusions
two weeks apart) compared with placebo in 732 people with PPMS. The
blinded treatment period of the ORATORIO study continued until all
patients had received at least 120 weeks of either OCREVUS or placebo
and a predefined number of confirmed disability progression (CDP) events
was reached overall in the study.
A summary of the data from the OPERA I, OPERA II and ORATORIO studies
that support this approval is below.
Key data in RMS patients treated with OCREVUS showed:
-
A 46 percent and 47 percent relative reduction in the annualized
relapse rate (ARR) compared with interferon beta-1a over the two-year
period in OPERA I and OPERA II, respectively (p<0.0001 and p<0.0001).
-
A 40 percent relative risk reduction in confirmed disability
progression (CDP) sustained for 12 weeks compared with interferon
beta-1a in a pooled analysis of OPERA I and OPERA II, as measured by
the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) (p=0.0006).
-
A 94 percent and 95 percent relative reduction in the total number of
T1 gadolinium-enhancing lesions compared with interferon beta-1a in
OPERA I and OPERA II, respectively (p<0.0001 and p<0.0001).
-
A 77 percent and 83 percent relative reduction in the total number of
new and/or enlarging T2 lesions compared with interferon beta-1a in
OPERA I and OPERA II, respectively (p<0.0001 and p<0.0001).
Key data in PPMS patients treated with OCREVUS showed:
-
A 24 percent relative risk reduction in CDP sustained for at least 12
weeks compared with placebo, as measured by the EDSS (p=0.0321).
-
A -0.39 cm3 mean change in volume of brain hyperintense T2
lesions compared with a 0.79 cm3 mean change in volume of
placebo-treated patients over 120 weeks (p<0.0001).
-
A 25 percent relative risk reduction in the proportion of patients
with 20 percent worsening of the timed 25-foot walk confirmed at 12
weeks.
The most common side effects associated with OCREVUS in all Phase III
studies were infusion reactions and upper respiratory tract infections,
which were mostly mild to moderate in severity. Potential serious side
effects may include infusion reactions, infections and malignancies
where only routine screening is required based on age and medical
history.
About multiple sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease that affects an estimated
400,000 people in the U.S., for which there is currently no cure. MS
occurs when the immune system abnormally attacks the insulation and
support around nerve cells (myelin sheath) in the brain, spinal cord and
optic nerves, causing inflammation and consequent damage. This damage
can cause a wide range of symptoms, including muscle weakness, fatigue
and difficulty seeing, and may eventually lead to disability. Most
people with MS experience their first symptom between 20 and 40 years of
age, making the disease the leading cause of non-traumatic disability in
younger adults.
Relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) is the most common form of the disease and
is characterized by episodes of new or worsening signs or symptoms
(relapses) followed by periods of recovery. Approximately 85 percent of
people with MS are initially diagnosed with RRMS. The majority of people
who are diagnosed with RRMS will eventually transition to secondary
progressive MS (SPMS), in which they experience steadily worsening
disability over time. Relapsing forms of MS (RMS) include people with
RRMS and people with SPMS who continue to experience relapses. Primary
progressive MS (PPMS) is a debilitating form of the disease marked by
steadily worsening symptoms but typically without distinct relapses or
periods of remission. Approximately 15 percent of people with MS are
diagnosed with the primary progressive form of the disease. Until now,
there have been no FDA-approved treatments for PPMS.
People with all forms of MS experience disease activity – inflammation
in the nervous system and permanent loss of nerve cells in the brain –
even when their clinical symptoms aren’t apparent or don’t appear to be
getting worse. An important goal of treating MS is to reduce disease
activity as soon as possible to slow how quickly a person’s disability
progresses. Despite available disease-modifying treatments (DMTs), some
people with RMS continue to experience disease activity and disability
progression.
About OCREVUS™ (ocrelizumab)
OCREVUS is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to selectively
target CD20-positive B cells, a specific type of immune cell thought to
be a key contributor to myelin (nerve cell insulation and support) and
axonal (nerve cell) damage. This nerve cell damage can lead to
disability in people with MS. Based on preclinical studies, OCREVUS
binds to CD20 cell surface proteins expressed on certain B cells, but
not on stem cells or plasma cells, and therefore important functions of
the immune system may be preserved.
OCREVUS is administered by intravenous infusion every six months. The
first dose is given as two 300 mg infusions given two weeks apart.
Subsequent doses are given as single 600 mg infusions.
OCREVUS U.S. Indication
OCREVUS is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with relapsing
or primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis.
It is not known if OCREVUS is safe or effective in children.
Important Safety Information
Who should not receive OCREVUS?
Do not receive OCREVUS if you are a patient that has an active
hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Do not receive OCREVUS if you
are a patient that has had a life threatening allergic reaction to
OCREVUS. Patients should tell their healthcare provider if they have had
an allergic reaction to OCREVUS or any of its ingredients in the past.
What is the most important information about OCREVUS?
OCREVUS can cause serious side effects, including:
-
Infusion Reaction: OCREVUS can cause infusion reactions that
can be serious and require a patient to be hospitalized. A patient
will be monitored during the infusion and for at least 1 hour after
each infusion of OCREVUS for signs and symptoms of an infusion
reaction. Patients should tell their healthcare provider or nurse if
they get any of these symptoms: itchy skin, rash, hives, tiredness,
coughing or wheezing, trouble breathing, throat irritation or pain,
feeling faint, fever, redness on the face (flushing), nausea,
headache, swelling of the throat, dizziness, shortness of breath,
fatigue, fast heart beat.
These infusion reactions can
happen for up to 24 hours after the infusion. It is important that
patients call their healthcare provider right away if they get any of
the signs or symptoms listed above after each infusion. If a patient
gets infusion reactions, the healthcare provider may need to stop or
slow down the rate of the infusion.
-
Infection:
-
OCREVUS increases a patient’s risk of getting upper respiratory
tract infections, lower respiratory tract infections, skin
infections, and herpes infections. Patients should tell their
healthcare provider if they have an infection or have any of the
following signs of infection including fever, chills, a cough that
does not go away, or signs of herpes (such as cold sores,
shingles, or genital sores). These signs can happen during
treatment or after a patient has received their last dose of
OCREVUS. If a patient has an active infection, their healthcare
provider should delay treatment with OCREVUS until the infection
is gone.
-
Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML): Although
no cases have been seen with OCREVUS treatment, PML may happen
with OCREVUS. PML is a rare brain infection that usually leads to
death or severe disability. Patients should tell their healthcare
provider right away if they have any new or worsening neurologic
signs or symptoms. These may include problems with thinking,
balance, eyesight, weakness on one side of the body, strength, or
using arms or legs.
-
Hepatitis B virus (HBV) reactivation: Before starting
treatment with OCREVUS, a patient’s healthcare provider will do
blood tests to check for hepatitis B viral infection. If a patient
has ever had hepatitis B virus infection, the hepatitis B virus
may become active again during or after treatment with OCREVUS.
Hepatitis B virus becoming active again (called reactivation) may
cause serious liver problems including liver failure or death. A
healthcare provider will monitor a patient if they are at risk for
hepatitis B virus reactivation during treatment and after they
stop receiving OCREVUS.
-
Weakened immune system: OCREVUS taken before or after other
medicines that weaken the immune system could increase a patient’s
risk of getting infections.
Before receiving OCREVUS, patients should tell their healthcare
provider about all of their medical conditions, including if they:
-
have ever taken, take, or plan to take medicines that affect the
immune system, or other treatments for MS.
-
have ever had hepatitis B or are a carrier of the hepatitis B virus.
-
have had a recent vaccination or are scheduled to receive any
vaccinations. A patient should receive any required vaccines at
least 6 weeks before they start treatment with OCREVUS. A patient should
not receive certain vaccines (called ‘live’ or ‘live attenuated’
vaccines) while being treated with OCREVUS and until their healthcare
provider tells them that their immune system is no longer weakened.
-
are pregnant, think that they might be pregnant, or plan to become
pregnant. It is not known if OCREVUS will harm an unborn baby.
Patients should use birth control (contraception) during treatment
with OCREVUS and for 6 months after the last infusion of OCREVUS.
-
are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if OCREVUS
passes into the breast milk. Patients should talk to their healthcare
provider about the best way to feed their baby if the patient takes
OCREVUS.
What are possible side effects of OCREVUS?
OCREVUS may cause serious side effects, including:
-
Risk of cancers (malignancies) including breast cancer.
Patients should follow their healthcare provider’s recommendations
about standard screening guidelines for breast cancer.
Most common side effects include infusion reactions and infections.
These are not all the possible side effects of OCREVUS.
Patients should call their doctor for medical advice about side effects.
Side effects may also be reported to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.
For additional safety information, please see the full Prescribing
Information and Medication Guide.
About Genentech in neuroscience
Neuroscience is a major focus of research and development at Genentech
and Roche. The company’s goal is to develop treatment options based on
the biology of the nervous system to help improve the lives of people
with chronic and potentially devastating diseases. Roche has more than a
dozen investigational medicines in clinical development for diseases
that include multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, spinal muscular
atrophy, Parkinson’s disease and autism.
About Genentech
Founded 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that
discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat
patients with serious or life-threatening medical conditions. The
company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San
Francisco, California. For additional information about the company,
please visit http://www.gene.com.
