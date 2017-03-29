 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
This Working Model Of The Female Reproductive System Can Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine Study Reveals



3/29/2017 5:56:28 AM

BOSTON — So-called “organs on a chip” — small blobs of tissue growing in lab dishes that mimic the function of their human counterparts — have promise for basic science and drug development. And those efforts are scaling up. On Tuesday scientists unveiled a five-organ female reproductive system on a chip small enough to hold in your hand, and showed that it could simulate a 28-day menstrual cycle.

