This Working Model Of The Female Reproductive System Can Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand,
Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine
Study Reveals
Tweet
3/29/2017 5:56:28 AM
BOSTON — So-called “organs on a chip” — small blobs of tissue growing in lab dishes that mimic the function of their human counterparts — have promise for basic science and drug development. And those efforts are scaling up. On Tuesday scientists unveiled a five-organ female reproductive system on a chip small enough to hold in your hand, and showed that it could simulate a 28-day menstrual cycle.
Read at
STAT
Read at
Northwestern University
Read at
Wired
Read at
News Release
