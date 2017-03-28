 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why President Trump Could Still Be a Threat to Medical Device Stocks



3/28/2017 6:38:40 AM

The Republican healthcare bill, American Health Care Act (ACHA), which was released earlier this month with the target to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA), hasn't found favor with the masses. This has come as a sigh of relief for the healthcare fraternity.

While the industry is rejoicing at this Republican 'defeat,' many market analysts believe that it is too early to come to any conclusion. In fact, they believe the president's budget blue print is a clear indication of his extremely bearish attitude toward expenditure of the healthcare industry.

Read at Nasdaq


