Puracap Laboratories to Invest in Franklin, Create 30 Jobs



3/28/2017 6:23:48 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (March 27, 2017) – PuraCap Laboratories LLC will expand its Franklin operations with a $2.5 million investment, creating 30 full-time jobs and transforming the facility into the company’s global pharmaceutical packaging and distribution hub, Gov. Matt Bevin announced today.

“Pharmaceutical production, packaging and distribution was Kentucky’s third leading export last year,” said Gov. Bevin. “PuraCap Laboratories’ significant investment represents continued growth in this industry and reflects positively on the dedicated workforce of Simpson County.


